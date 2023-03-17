Hertz has joined forces with Greenfleet for an event that will promote electric vehicles across the five capital cities of the UK and Ireland.

Hertz will provide electric vehicles for Greenfleet’s five-day 2023 EV Rally, which will visit the five cities and aims to highlight the capabilities of electric vehicles and track the progress being made with charging infrastructure.

Hertz, which is investing in developing its EV rental fleet, will provide four electric vehicles to the EV Rally Team and its media crew. The company will also enter an addtional vehicle to enable staff, media, social media influencers and other stakeholders to share the experience of long-distance touring in an electric vehicle.

The 2023 EV Rally sets teams the challenge of driving to the five capital cities, starting in Cardiff and ending the tour in Dublin, visiting key charging hubs, clean energy projects and landmarks along the 1,000-mile (1,600km) journey. The event is also intended to showcase a variety of services and technologies related to EVs including telematics, tyres and EV rentals.

Jason Devoto, managing director, PSI, said: “We are delighted that Hertz has joined us as the official event car partner. The premium, long-range EVs provided to the event crews by Hertz will enable us to keep pace with the rally in comfort and safety, and together we will highlight that wanting to make greener transport choices isn’t just about diving headlong to electric vehicle ownership – it can also mean long- and short-term rental, even if that is just to try one out before committing longer term.”

Jeff Adams, SVP European operations and global remarketing at Hertz, commented: “Hertz is leading the car rental industry in electrification and we are aiming to make 25% of our global fleet fully electric by the end of 2024. An event like the Greenfleet EV Rally is an ideal platform to showcase our growing fleet of electric vehicles and demonstrate the ease with which they can cover long distances, especially with access to thousands of charging points via our energy partners.”