Top 50 Indie Highland Fuels has revealed plans for its 16th forecourt in Scotland, a former workshop and car dealership in Balfron, around 16 miles north of Glasgow.

The Stirlingshire site, which was acquired by the petrol station owner and fuel distributor in October 2022, opened its Morrisons Daily last Thursday (January 30).

Fuel – unleaded 95 petrol and diesel under the Highland Fuels brand – as well as an Electrajet jet wash and vacuum, screenwash, air and fragrance machine – will go live at the redeveloped Buchanan Street site at the end of March.

Pay at pump technology will also be available at Balfron Filling Station giving customers 24-hour access to fuel. And there are 22 car parking spaces, two of which are accessible bays, and with potential to introduce electric vehicle charging in the future “with timing for its introduction dependent on demand”, says Hightland Fuels.

The Inverness-based business, which operates petrol stations from Orkney to Ayrshire, says that the project, is part of a “broader investment programme” into the Highland Fuels’ network to “address the increasing demand for convenience-focused forecourt retailing”, with an expanded grocery and food-to-go offer.

Highland Fuels retail director, Allan Murdoch, says that in keeping with its rural setting, the new Morrisons Daily will have a farm shop feel, stocking products from local companies such as Aulds the Bakers, as well as “everyday grocery essentials you’d expect to find in a supermarket”. It has also introduced a point of difference in the area with Praveen Kumar-branded freezer cabinets of Indian ready-meals, and Pret Express coffee to go.

“It’s an exciting time for the company and following the new opening at Balfron we are actively progressing further investment opportunities across our existing estate as well as identifying new locations across Scotland to meet the demand for convenience-led forecourt retailing,” says Murdoch.

As well as the 16 forecourts, Highland Fuels, an employee-owned business, operates 11 fuel distribution depots, and a fleet of 50 road tankers. It has 260 employees based across its operations which stretch from Lerwick in Shetland in the north to Manchester in the south. The Balfron Filling Station will employ 13 staff.

The company became employee-owned in August 2023. It also provides fuel cards, lubricants, AdBlue, storage and dispensing solutions.