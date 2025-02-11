Top 50 Indie Jos. Richardson & Son is about to open its 12th petrol filling station, a £3.5 million new to industry site near Malton in North Yorkshire. At the same time, the fifth generation family business is spending £3 million on its flagship site in Goole, East Yorkshire, with plans for EV charging at both locations later this year.



The new Eden Service Station is due to open in April, on the busy A169 and just off the A64 next to the Eden Camp visitor attraction. The 1.72-acre plot, which is part of the Eden Business Park, had been earmarked for a service station by developers, and planning permission was already in place when Jos. Richardson & Son bought it last year.

Its forecourt will be BP-branded and the convenience store will take the Spar fascia, with wholesaler James Hall of Preston being the operator’s long-term retail partner. There will be hot and cold ‘food to go’, including James Hall’s Clayton Park Bakery and Cheeky Coffee Co brands.

Leeds-based McFadden Building & Civil Engineering is constructing the service station which will create 12 new full- and part-time jobs,

Joseph Richardson, managing director of Jos. Richardson & Son, says that he was attracted by the site being next to a plot of land which has planning permission for a McDonald’s restaurant and two drive-thrus. The site will also benefit from being on a busy commuter route, that is also used by tourists and day-trippers visiting the coast, York and the North York Moors.

“On another plot on the same site, there’s a new McDonald’s being developed and there’s also planning permission for two drive-thrus. This was very appealing to us as it will make the area an important hub for the local communities of Malton and Pickering, as well as those passing on their commute to work or enjoying holidays and day trips,” says Richardson.

“We know that the rising cost of living is still a huge concern for people so it was important to us that we could offer Cheeky Coffee Co-branded hot drinks, which have a much lower price point than many other high street coffee brands. This means that we can offer a bacon roll and coffee meal deal for just £4.50, which represents great value for money,” he adds.

Meanwhile, the company has expanded its truckstop at Goole by adding a further 55 overnight spaces, as well building a new shower and welfare block, as part of a project that has been match-funded by National Highways. This follows the demolition of the former car showroom at Goole, which created space for new Starbucks and KFC restaurants, which have recently opened.

Later this year, Richardson plans to install 150kW electric vehicle charging bays at both the Goole and Malton sites,

Jos. Richardson & Son is the UK’s 26th largest independent forecourt operator, which was originally founded in 1892 in Goole, and now has its head office at Brackenholme near Howden in East Yorkshire. It operates across East, North and West Yorkshire, and employs almost 200 people.