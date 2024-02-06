Prestige car manufacturer Lotus has announced two new pan-European charging partnerships to support the growing number of customers taking delivery of its EVs.

The company’s Eletre owners will be able tap into Bosch’s and Mobilize Power Solutions’ charging capabilities, enabling them to charge their hyper-SUV at home or on the move. The partnerships will also support owners of the company’s upcoming electric hyper-GT, Emeya, which Lotus will be delivering to customers in Europe later this year.

Through the Bosch charging network, Lotus owners have access to more than 600,000 public charging stations across 30 European countries including the UK, Germany and France. Lotus says it will continue to expand its charging network across Europe by adding additional network operators over time.

Drivers access the network with a tap of the Lotus Charging Card, and can find all the information they need via the Lotus Cars smartphone app. The app allows drivers to keep track of their charging history, manage costs and monitor vehicle battery status remotely.

Mike Johnstone, chief commercial officer at Lotus Group, said: “Lack of charging infrastructure continues to remain one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption. We need to make it easier than ever before to own an EV, in order to accelerate the transition to electrification and collaboration across the industry is key to this. By tapping into Bosch and Mobilize Power Solutions, we’re able to offer our customers further confidence in owning an electric Lotus by providing them with more and effortless options, wherever they are in Europe.”

Lotus’ EVs are said to offer exceptional charge times to keep drivers moving with minimal downtime. With a 350kW DC fast-charger, Eletre and Emeya can add 74 miles (120km) of range with approximately five minutes of charge; the same fast-charger can also boost the battery from 10-80% in 20 minutes for the hyper-SUV and 18 minutes for the hyper-GT.

Lotus is teaming up with Mobilize Power Solutions to unlock the home as the primary charging location by offering an all-inclusive package which includes the supply and installation of a charging point, with personalised support from ordering to commissioning. Priced from £1,199 including VAT, it comes with a tethered cable as standard and can utilise energy generated by a domestic solar array.

The announcement follows Lotus’ launch of its own EV charging solutions, including an ultra-fast 450kW DC charger, a power cabinet and a modular unit for charging up to four vehicles at once. Lotus says it is future-proofing its charging solutions in preparation for when next-generation fast-charging infrastructure becomes more widely available.