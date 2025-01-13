A man has been charged with arson after reports of someone attempting to set fire to petrol pumps in Derby.

Derbyshire Police were called to the filling station on Markeaton Island just after 5pm on Wednesday, January 8, to reports that a man had been attempting to set fire to petrol pumps, had assaulted a number of people and had damaged the building.

At the scene officers, assisted by an off-duty special constable, arrested a man before any pumps were set alight.

Terry Mangan was subsequently charged with the following offences and remanded into police custody: arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered; attempted arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered; assault x 2; criminal damage x 2; burglary; and threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence

On January 10, the 32-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to prison and will appear at court at a later date.