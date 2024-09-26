ME Group has marked a significant milestone with the installation of its 1,000th Revolution laundry machine in the UK.

Since the beginning of 2024 more than 220 of the self-service machines have gone live at forecourts, supermarkets and other high-footfall sites.

The business, which started to supply the machines at UK sites in 2017, has a target to introduce 80 to 90 units per month.

In July, ME Group signed a contract with Top 50 Indie MFG which has identified, alongside jet washing and electric vehicle charging, laundry as a significant focus for its forecourt development.

The petrol station operator, which has more than 1,200 UK forecourts, has signed a deal for ME Group to install washers and driers at up to 300 of its locations.

The partnership gives MFG commission based on turnover, while the ME Group owns and operates the machines.

Vlad Crasneanscki, managing director UK and head of investor relations, says the announcement of the 1,000th machine is an important landmark for the business.

”This is a huge milestone for ME Group which underscores our success in diversifying our machine estate to include convenient, large-capacity and energy-saving rapid laundry services, which are cost-effective compared with domestic alternatives,” he says.