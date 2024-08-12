MFG has been granted planning permission to triple the size of the Morrisons shop and add EV charging at its site in Troon.

The Top 50 Indie will extend the existing shop in Dukes Road, Troon, from 93sq m to 276sq m. It will also remove an existing car wash and install, in its place, four EV chargepoints with eight charging bays, a canopy, a substation, an LV panel, plant room and meter cabinet. There will also be four new jet wash bays and three new parking bays.

MFG is looking to roll out an extensive supply of EV charging facilities at existing Morrisons sites across the UK to diversify its offer and help make it as easy to charge an EV as it is to re-fuel with petrol or diesel.

In granting the planning permission, South Ayrshire Council said: “The siting and design of the development hereby approved is considered to accord with the provisions of the development plan and there is no significant adverse impact on the amenity of neighbouring land and buildings.”