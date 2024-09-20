After having its planning request turned down earlier this year, MFG is trying again to get permission to install EV chargepoints at its Redland Service Station in Bristol.

Bristol City Council rejected MFG’s request in February due to layout design issues and the placing of an electricity substation in a heritage area, which it referred to as ‘incongruous’ equipment.

However, MFG considered the reason for refusal to be without merit and its agents said the Council’s treatment of the application had been “inadequate and flawed”.

The Top 50 Indie’s agents explain in the latest application that the substation did not form part of the previous planning application, but rather was to be provided under permitted development rights.

The cover letter to the council says: “The need for electric vehicles (EV) charging is significant and well documented as an integral part of the government’s aspiration to achieving Net Zero. As such need for the application proposal is a relevant material consideration. EV charging infrastructure is now common on service station sites and is necessary to provide EV charging on the site.”

The application seeks planning permission for an EV recharging hub providing four EV charging spaces, associated infrastructure/plant (to be located at the rear of the site) with associated works. New landscaping and beech hedging is also proposed.

The application states: “Please note that a substation is not proposed as part of this planning application. A substation forms no part of the application and is not a matter for consideration as part of this application.”