Liberal Democrat councillors in Milton Keynes are calling on local forecourts to lower their fuel prices, claiming prices in neighbouring areas are much lower.

In a press release the local party claims residents in the city of Milton Keynes have for many years paid on average 10p per litre more for fuel than some small towns.

It said residents in Milton Keynes can pay anything from £1.47 up to £1.53 per litre, whereas a short distance away in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire prices as low as £1.42, and in Cambridgeshire prices are even lower at £1.40.

Liberal Democrat councillor Andy Carr who represents Newport Pagnell South said: “People have told us they travel to Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire to save money at the petrol pumps and these figures show why. The fact that petrol is 10p cheaper in Cambridgeshire than it is in Milton Keynes is ridiculous. It’s common for cities to have lower petrol prices but not the other way around.

“These prices are deeply unfair on residents and local businesses as they are having to fork out an extra 10p per litre for petrol. This means some families in Milton Keynes are paying on average over £300 more per year in fuel than a family living in Cambridgeshire. Something urgently needs to be done.”

The councillors are also calling for higher mileage allowances for council workers.

In a motion to the City Council tonight they will call on it to lobby local MPs Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart to assess what can be done to lower fuel prices for the residents of Milton Keynes and call for an increase in the 45p per mile rate.