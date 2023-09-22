Morrisons is about to launch a promotion on fuel, offering members of its More Card loyalty scheme 10 points on every litre of fuel purchased – double the usual five.

The promotion will start on September 25 and will be live for a minimum of two weeks.

Morrisons launched the More Card loyalty scheme earlier this year to allow customers to earn More Points on selected products.

When reaching 5,000 points, customers are rewarded with a ‘Morrisons Fiver’ that can be spent in-store or online.

This suggests the new offer equates to a discount of about 1ppl for More Card users.

Rachel Eyre, chief customer and marketing officer at Morrisons, said: “Offering double points on one of the most purchased goods like fuel allows our customers to earn Morrisons Fivers more quickly. These in-turn can be spent in-store or online to help reduce the cost of their weekly shop.”

Morrisons has 340 filling stations across the UK. However, the deal excludes any franchised Morrisons Daily petrol stations.