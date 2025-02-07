MyAutomate has announced the acquisition of Portland Pricing (www.portlandpricing.co.uk) from Portland Fuel, which it says is a significant step forward in its mission to provide cutting-edge fuel data and services to both consumers and businesses.

This strategic acquisition enables myAutomate to expand its offerings and deliver:

• Comprehensive insights into the wholesale fuel market

• Bulk delivery and haulage surcharge calculations

• Detailed fuel card data

• Renewable fuel insights, including HVO.

Since its founding in 2019, myAutomate has prided itself on being at the forefront of innovation in the fuel industry. With over 65 years of combined industry experience, the company says its team brings unparalleled expertise in fuel data, pricing analytic and forecourt insights.

“This acquisition represents an exciting milestone for myAutomate,” says Andrew Watson, managing director. “By integrating Portland Pricing’s online service, we can offer even more robust and reliable fuel data, ensuring our customers have the tools they need to make smarter decisions in a rapidly evolving market.”

The company’s previous acquisition of PetrolPrices in 2021 positioned it as the provider of the UK’s largest and most comprehensive consumer retail fuel pricing app.

Founded in 2005, PetrolPrices is a trusted resource for UK motorists, offering:

• Fuel prices for all UK stations

• A free iOS and Android app for easy price comparison

• 2.75 million drivers relying on the service

• Over 100 price searches every minute.

In March 2023, following the discontinuation of Experian Catalist’s PriceViewer service, myAutomate partnered with Allstar Fuelcard Solutions to ensure the continued delivery of essential pricing services for forecourt operators across the UK.

Over the years, myAutomate has expanded its offerings to become a leading provider of forecourt data, delivering:

• Comprehensive forecourt data covering brand, ownership, onsite facilities and key operational details across UK fuel stations

• Detailed historical pricing trends and market insights to track fluctuations and identify industry patterns

• Consumer behaviour analytics, including search trends and motorist reviews, providing valuable market intelligence

• Targeted promotional opportunities for fuel retailers to engage consumers at key decision-making moments before purchase.

With this acquisition, Watson says myAutomate strengthens its position as the leader in fuel data and analytics, driving innovation and delivering value to businesses and consumers alike.