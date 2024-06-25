Welcome Break has agreed terms to acquire a 10-acre plot for a new service station at Notaro Park, a new 93-acre industrial/warehouse scheme near Bridgwater, Somerset, adjacent to Junction 24 of the M5.

Stoford is the lead developer for Notaro Park and is working alongside the landowner, S. Notaro.

The first phase of development will incorporate the construction of a new consented road network and site infrastructure this summer, in preparation for works to start on the new Welcome Break service station by the end of the year.

Stoford director, Edward Peel, said: “We are very pleased to see the first phase of Notaro Park coming forward. Welcome Break’s arrival will provide new employment opportunities and on-site amenities, including electric vehicle charging points, which will benefit visitors and occupiers alike.”

David Myers, property director at Welcome Break, said: “I am delighted that we have achieved another major milestone on our journey to increase the size of our operational estate. As a team, we have gone the extra mile to realise the potential of Bridgwater as a strategic location for Welcome Break and we are confident in our ability to develop a world-class facility for motorway customers travelling along the M5.

“Our new services at Bridgwater will also meet growing local demand from an expanding employment and residential catchment, whilst providing long stay parking and facilities for HGV and EV drivers alike. Welcome Break continues to work closely with S. Notaro and Stoford and we now look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for all roadside customers.”