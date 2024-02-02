Petroassist UK, a subsidiary of the Petrotec Group, has begun installing its latest pay@pump terminals at 600 Tesco forecourts.

For over a decade, Petroassist UK, has been a technology partner of Tesco in the retail fuel sector, with its payment terminals already present at Tesco forecourts throughout the UK.

Now, Tesco’s network will receive an upgrade to the latest generation of pay@pump terminals developed by the Petrotec Group. The company says this technology provides forecourt customers with a unique experience, thanks to an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, coupled with a new visual identity.

The new payment terminals are fully connected to the cloud and offer a suite of update and content management options. This integration is said to simplify product updates and presentation on the equipment screen, optimising the customer experience.

The modern interface of the new terminals incorporates the latest card payment security technology, ensuring 24/7 operation and seamless integration into Tesco’s current and future infrastructure.