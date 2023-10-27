Plans to build a petrol station and retail store on the site of a former service station have been rejected by Wolverhampton City Council.

Nottingham-based fuel retail firm Bushbury applied for planning permission for the scheme on the vacant land previously occupied by Newbridge Services, on the corner of Tettenhall Road and New Road.

The service station closed in 2005 and the building fell into disrepair before being demolished in 2010. Since then the site has been derelict and was described by the applicant’s consultants as an eyesore.

According to the Birmingham Mail, council planners refused the proposals on the grounds of noise disturbance and poor design. In a statement outlining the decision, the head of planning said the proposed development would be detrimental to the occupiers of the adjoining residential property due to noise disturbance. He added that the proposal was a poor design as it lacked sufficient landscaping and was dominated by hardstanding, which was not in keeping with the character of the area.