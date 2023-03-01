Plans for more than 2,000 ultra-rapid charging stations have been unveiled by SwarcoSmart Charging with the launch PoGo, a new nationwide network.

Derived from the concept of enabling drivers to “Power and Go”, the aim is to build a network of more than 2,000 ultra-rapid charging stations over the next four years.

Its ambition is to not only identify and create more charging locations but to also significantly improve the availability and reliability of on-the-go charging.

The charging locations will be strategically positioned to be convenient for drivers and with easy access to public amenities such as coffee shops and food outlets.

Each site will have multiple charging options and SwarcoSmart Charging says they will be regularly serviced and maintained by an experienced team of EV-driving engineers.

EV drivers will be supported by a 24/7 in-house customer support team who can be contacted by phone, email, PoGo’s website or app, as well as PoGo’s social media channels.

Justin Meyer, managing director of SwarcoSmart Charging, said the mission is to make the new network simple and hassle free to use.

He explained: “We are leveraging our considerable experience and learnings from the last 12 years to create a new network which will put the EV driver at the very heart of our operations.

“With battery-electric cars accounting for one-third of all new registrations in December and the total number of pure EVs on UK roads now reaching over 600,000, we know that accelerating the installation of suitable charging infrastructure is needed to support the current and future demands of EV drivers. That requires not only the most reliable technology, but also finding the best sites, and having a team with the drive, passion and know-how to deliver an exceptional experience, and support people on their electric journey.”

The team is led by Eugenio Herrero who takes up the position of executive director of PoGo, who has experience of launching and managing an EV network.

He said: “We will be building the PoGo network across the length and breadth of England, Scotland and Wales so that wherever you are, or wherever you want to go, you will know that you can rely on PoGo. By building a nationwide network of ultra-rapid chargers with full driver support, we hope to encourage more drivers to make the switch to electric.

“We are working closely with landlords to ensure an even spread across the UK so PoGo drivers can travel to each corner of the country through our ultra-rapid offering.”