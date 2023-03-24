The recently launched ultra-rapid EV charging network PoGo has signed a partnership agreement with Kew Green Hotels which will create 40 new accessible EV charging hubs at hotel brands including Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, voco and Courtyard by Marriott.

The EV charging hubs will have a combination of 200kW ultra-rapid charging stations, which are ideal for the speed needed for en route charging, and AC stations for hotel guests who can charge their vehicles overnight.

The partnership will add 200 charging stations to PoGo’s network, which it is aiming to build up to 2,000 ultra-rapid charging stations over the next four years.

Installation is due to start in the summer with competition scheduled for the end of 2023.

Eugenio Herrero, executive director of PoGo, said the partnership was a major step forward in the development of the PoGo network.

He explained: “We are delighted to be forming this strategic partnership with Kew Green Hotels. We are looking forward to working with such a like-minded team who share our values and commitments to customer experience and sustainability.

“The result of this partnership will be a major boost to EV drivers across the UK and a major benefit to the hotels in meeting the needs of their guests. We are excited to get started.”