Hillcrest Service Station in Tag Lane, Preston, has gone on the market with a guide price of £1.4m.

Situated in the Ingol area of Preston, the site has been family run for around 55 years. It comprises a 1,815sq ft shop with storage and a 1,865 mechanics garage and assessment centre, all on a 0.39 acre site. It is currently trading under the Gulf brand.

Steve Heaton Real Estate is handling the sale and states that this is a “rare opportunity” to purchase the freehold for an extremely busy site, with current petrol station tenant.

The particulars read that Hillcrest S/S is situated in an “excellent locality” with regard to potential growth given the new M55 motorway junction and continued housing development in the Ingol/Cottam/Fulwood area.

The freehold is for sale in its entirety with the mechanics garage and vehicle assessment centre also available to rent by separate negotiation.