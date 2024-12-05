SHS Drinks has acquired Shandy Shack, described as a ‘pioneering brand’ in the mid-strength ABV beer space. This new partnership aims to help Shandy Shack better reach the 40% of adults seeking to moderate their alcohol consumption.

Since 2021, Shandy Shack has won numerous awards for product quality, including six Great Taste stars across four products. The brand has achieved widespread mainstream media attention and secured significant distribution partnerships.

Prior to the acquisition, SHS Drinks and Shandy Shack collaborated to create Raspberry Lager using Bottlegreen’s Raspberry Cordial. The product launched in June 2024 and featured integrated Bottlegreen branding on Shandy Shack’s packaging, along with joint promotional efforts across social media.

Andy Morris-Jinks, managing director of SHS Drinks, says: “The mid-strength ABV market is seeing rapid growth as consumers seek options for low-tempo, relaxed socialising. Shandy Shack’s innovative and award-winning product range aligns perfectly with our vision for broadening our consumer base and tapping into emerging market trends.”

Shandy Shack will join established names in the SHS Drinks portfolio including Shloer, Bottlegreen, Rocks, WKD and Merrydown. The brand will be integrated into the New Ventures division, and SHS Drinks will work closely with the Shandy Shack team to take the brand to the next level by boosting consumer awareness and broadening distribution in 2025.