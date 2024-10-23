Locals are up in arms about MFG’s bid to extend its off licence hours at Brooklands Service Station in West Sussex.

At present the forecourt on Brighton Road can sell alcohol from 6am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and between 7am and 11pm on Sundays. MFG has asked Worthing Borough Council for permission to sell alcohol around the clock. The application also includes a request for late-night refreshment for consumption on and off the premises to run from 11pm to 5am, Monday to Sunday.

Angry neighbours have told The Argus that if the site gets the go ahead for 24-hour sales of alcohol they will see an increase in antisocial behaviour, drug use, litter, traffic, parking issues and general disturbance in the area.

Residents say there is already a large amount of litter in the area, which they claim comes from petrol station customers, and they fear this will become worse if the licence application is approved.

One lady who lives opposite the petrol station told The Argus that people gather outside her house “drinking and shouting” and she is forever picking up the rubbish they leave behind.

The application is currently being reviewed by the Council. MFG has another application lodged with the Council for Worthing Service Station at Sompting Avenue, to also extend the off licence and late-night refreshment hours.