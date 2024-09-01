From the end of this month forecourt operators and other retailers in Scotland will have a higher legal minimum price at which they can sell alcohol.

The Holyrood government’s new Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) comes into force on September 30, requiring licensed businesses to charge at least 65p per unit of alcohol. This is an increase from the previous minimum of 50p.

The move is designed to stop the sale of cheap alcohol products relative to strength, seen as a major contributor to the over-consumption of alcohol, according to the Scottish government.

The Holyrood administration and the Scottish Grocers’ Federation have published a guide to MUP, which they say ”takes a comprehensive look at everything sellers need to know to comply with the law”, including information on how to calculate the correct MUP, backed up by examples across typical product types.