Despite objections from more than 100 local residents, Euro Garage’s Asda Express Chequered Flag site in Newport Road, Trethomas, has been granted an off licence.

The Top 50 Indie applied for the licence in April, with an initial application for the sale of alcohol 24 hours a day, Monday to Sunday, and a Late-Night Refreshment (LNR) licence from 11pm to 5am.

Over 100 objections were received within the 28-day consultation period for the application, from residents who were worried the garage would become a ‘magnet for youths’ which might lead to excessive noise, rowdy behaviour and littering. In addition, residents objected because there is another licensed premises within 500m of the forecourt that sells alcohol until 11pm, seven days a week.

Euro Garages amended the application to restrict alcohol sales to between 6am and 11pm, Monday to Sunday. In addition, the company agreed that no customers would be able to enter the premises between the hours of 10pm and 6am, with a night hatch in use. Also the LNR licence would be limited to hot drinks only. The amendments were accepted by the Caerphilly Licensing and Gambling Sub Committee and the off licence was granted.