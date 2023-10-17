A repeat shoplifter has been sentenced to 24 weeks in prison and banned from BP petrol stations for two years.

John Hanson, 58, of Tunmarsh Lane, London E13, was sentenced and handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Basildon Magistrates’ Court earlier this month. He pleaded guilty to 11 theft offences between January and March 2023 from BP garages in Billericay, in which he stole almost £1,500 of goods.

The CBO means Hanson could face a further prison sentence if he enters any of the company’s garages in Essex. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154.

Police Constable Alex Plakhtienko, an officer in the Essex Police Business Crime Team, said: “This is a fantastic result. Hanson’s CBO was only possible thanks to hard work building the case by our team for the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. Offenders’ behaviour can affect staff and customers in the shops they target. We have a duty to protect all victims of crime from repeat offenders. And one way we can do this is by applying to the courts for criminal behaviour orders which are designed to prevent their re-offending and future impact on retail staff.”

He said the Essex Police Business Crime Team specialises in supporting businesses, working to build relationships with independent shops and retail chains, explaining how they can report crime to and what will happen when they do.

The team helps to identify risks in the workplace, providing crime prevention, fraud and cyber-crime advice and strengthening links with businesses and partners, including local community safety partnerships, Essex Chambers of Commerce and the Essex Federation of Small Businesses.

Working with the National Business Crime Centre, the team shares nationally-identified crime trends and best practice with its business community. And it has also developed a comprehensive guide to business crime prevention which identifies steps business owners can take to protect themselves and their properties.