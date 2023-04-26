A new report published by the disabled motorists’ charity Motability and Energy Saving Trust has highlighted the barriers to making the design of electric vehicles (EVs) accessible for disabled people, and how these could be addressed.

Motability has previously conducted extensive research into the accessibility of EV charging infrastructure, which led to the creation of the BSI standard for accessible public chargepoints (PAS 1899). This new research conducted by Energy Saving Trust looked at accessibility issues with the vehicles themselves, with a particular focus on wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs).

The research found that the requirements of disabled people are not being sufficiently considered in the design and production of EVs, with WAV users in particular raising concerns about finding models suitable for their needs.

A survey of disabled WAV users conducted as part of the research found that over 70% of respondents have considered driving an electric WAV, with over 25% planning to get one as their next vehicle.

However, the limited choice of suitable vehicles available is a key concern for disabled people, with 85% of respondents listing it as a significant barrier for them. Examples of unsuitable design features included some electric vehicles not being tall enough for some seated wheelchair users, or not enough boot space for mobility equipment.

With the control systems in EVs becoming increasing advanced, the report identifies that more engagement is needed to ensure that new features work for disabled people. The placement of the battery and the charging socket are highlighted as key accessibility concerns for EVs. The position of the battery is a key concern for adapters and converters, and is a particular challenge to producing small WAVs, which are the preferred size for many WAV users

As well as research with disabled drivers and passengers a number of surveys and interviews were also conducted with key industry stakeholders. This included vehicle manufacturers and the adaptation and conversion industry which provide mobility solutions for disabled motorists.

Responses from the adaptation and conversion industry found that they have limited engagement with vehicle manufacturers. This makes it difficult for them to obtain technical information about the vehicles they need in order to meet the accessibility requirements of disabled customers.

Motability Operations, which carries out the day-to-day running of the Motability Scheme, also contributed to the research. More than 630,000 people currently use the Motability Scheme, and more than 5% of all vehicles used by Scheme customers are WAVs. Around 10% of all cars on the Motability Scheme have an adaptation.

The report makes a series of recommendations for overcoming the challenges identified relating to accessible and inclusive EV design. These include encouraging greater engagement between converters, adapters and vehicle manufacturers, and establishing design principles for accessible EVs.

Barry Le Grys, chief executive officer of Motability, said: “With the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles set to end in 2030, we want to ensure that the transition to EVs is accessible to all. While we continue to make progress on the accessibility of public chargepoints, it’s clear from this research that further work is needed on vehicle design. There is a risk that disabled people could lose the vital independence that having access to private transport brings if these issues are not addressed by 2030.

“We welcome the findings of this research from Energy Saving Trust, which provides valuable insight from disabled people, vehicle manufacturers and the adaption and conversion industry. We must now be considering how we can work with our partners including Motability Operations to encourage further engagement on this issue and develop practical solutions for accessible vehicle design.”

Tim Anderson, head of transport, Energy Saving Trust, said: “This research highlights the significant barriers faced by disabled people and the industry when it comes to the design and provision of accessible vehicles. We hope the recommendations given in this report will help to address these barriers and, once actioned, will support an equitable transition to electric vehicles. We will continue to provide leadership, support research and deliver programmes in this area research and delivery in this area, making transport inclusive to all.”