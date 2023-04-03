A 28-year-old man has been charged following six armed robberies between Tuesday March 28 and Thursday March 30 in Grimsby and Cleethorpes – including one at a petrol station.

Connor Barker, 28, of Grimsby has been charged with 18 offences including five counts of robbery, attempted robbery, six counts of possession of a knife, two counts of threatening a person with a blade, assault, assault of an emergency worker and two counts of criminal damage.

The armed robbery at the forecourt took place at the Jet garage on Grimsby Road in Cleethorpes at 8.50pm on Tuesday, March 28.

A man is believed to have entered the shop wearing a balaclava and threatened staff with a bladed weapon – believed to be a samurai sword – while demanding money.

Staff bravely fought to keep the man in the shop. He is reported to have smashed a window and then fled the scene on a bike in the direction of St Heliers Road. Nobody was seriously injured as a result of the incident.

Detective Inspector Simon Archer said: “I understand incidents of this nature are likely to cause concern amongst the community. Officers from the neighbourhood policing team regularly patrol the area and will continue to offer reassurance to local residents and the public whilst conducting lines of enquiry.”