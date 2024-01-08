The annual Forecourt Trader Summit is back with a bang for 2024 with a great line-up of speakers from across the industry.

With a reputation for bringing incisive content and discussion about the opportunities and challenges facing the industry, the Forecourt Trader Summit is a must-attend event for anyone engaged in the fuel and convenience retail sector.

This year’s highlights include keynote speaker Sonya Adams, VP mobility and convenience retail, revealing her thoughts on the sector and the direction of fuel giant BP.

We’re also delighted to welcome Jonathan Tout, managing director at the Tout’s Group, who will reveal the thought processes that brought us the latest winner of the Forecourt Trader of the Year Award – Tout’s Cleeve.

Advice on dealing with the rise in forecourt crime will be tackled by operations director at BOSS, Bruce Nichol and Gareth Payne head of HSE at Certas Energy; while the indomitable Gordon Balmer, executive director at the PRA, will lead the charge on behalf of fuel retailers nationwide.

The Forecourt Trader Summit is also the place to learn about the latest innovations such as the newly-launched hydrogen-powered EV charger for those sites struggling to gain access to the grid; successful retail initiatives; as well as the best advice on forecourt property – develop or divest with leading business property expert Steve Rodell from Christie & Co.

Exclusive research into forecourt customers nationwide, as well the thoughts of independent retailers, will be revealed by Lumina Intelligence, the insights division of Forecourt Trader publisher, William Reed

The Forecourt Trader Summit takes place at The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield on Tuesday 27 February 2024.