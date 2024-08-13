Top 50 Indie Tankerford has relaunched its Ardleigh Village Service Station as a Nisa Local, doubling the size of the shop’s original sales area.



The station’s Shell forecourt remains untouched, having recently undergone a renovation. But the former Spar store, near Colchester, has been expanded to 1,300 sq ft, wih a strong focus on food to go. New additions include Calippo Slush, Shmoo Milkshakes and Rollover Hotdogs.

The overhaul, which took two months to complete, has given the store a contemporary, industrial aesthetic, with dark exposed ceilings. It also included the installation of electronic shelf edge labelling.

During the opening week in the middle of July, fuel customers were invited to play ‘spin to win’ with winners receiving free fuel, as well as hundreds of other prizes from across the store.

Other promotions included £1 Rollover, £1 Calippo and £1 Shmoo milkshakes, and Cook frozen ready-meals were discounted by 20%, resulting in total sales almost doubling.

James Townsend, key accounts manager at Nisa said early feedback from customers had been encouraging: ”I’m told the opening weeks have been very promising with strong promotions driving additional footfall to the store. We’ve seen service station stores across the UK really step up their food to go proposition recently and Ardleigh is another example of this.”