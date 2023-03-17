Tesco’s Kirkwall superstore has become its 600th store in the UK to have EV charging points installed.

Since Tesco, Volkswagen and Pod Point launched their network in 2019, the charging points have provided 43,218kWh, enough to power more than 4,000 homes for a whole day.

The installation at the store on the Scottish island of Orkney, is the culmination of a programme which has seen 2,500 EV charging bays installed at 600 Tesco stores across the UK and Northern Ireland over the past three years. The network also includes 129 rapid chargers.

Jason Tarry, Tesco CEO UK & ROI, said: “It is with great pride we announce that we have hit our target of providing EV charging at 600 stores across the UK. From Orkney all the way to Southampton customers have the option to make sustainable choices and we’re giving them somewhere easy and convenient to charge while they shop with us.”

Erik Fairbairn, Pod Point founder and CEO, said: “Meeting the 600-store target is an awesome achievement and makes the Tesco rollout by far the UK’s biggest retail EV charging network. Since 2019, we’ve been giving drivers the confidence to go electric with a secure, reliable and accessible way to top up while they shop. We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Tesco and Volkswagen, and with the contribution we’re making to the UK’s charging infrastructure.”

Sarah Cox, head of marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “We’re really proud of this partnership with Tesco and Pod Point, which has always been about providing sustainable charging access and infrastructure to all BEV and PHEV vehicle owners in the UK. Hitting the 600-store milestone means that we are continuing to support as many people as possible to make the switch to electric mobility.”

The 600th store milestone also coincides with the next phase of the Tesco EV charging network with Pod Point installing the retailers’ first set of 75kW charging units, on a trial basis, to complement the existing 7kW, 22kW and 50kW units across the Tesco estate.

From this month customers shopping at the Tesco Cheshunt, Osterley, Shrewsbury, Ashby De La Zouch and York Extra stores, and at the Newark New Ollerton Superstore will be able to use the new 75kW public rapid chargers. A further six stores will be installed with 75kW units as part of the trial later this year.

The range of charging speeds is intended to cater to the different charging requirements of customers from those looking for a simple top up, to drivers needing a fuller charge. The 75kW service will be available at 69p kWh.