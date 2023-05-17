Around £3,000 of tobacco have been stolen from a service station in Shropshire by raiders who broke in overnight while the site was closed.

David Hughes, police community support officer for Oswestry, said the thieves had struck at the Shell Service Station on the A5/A483at Weston Rhyn.

He said the break-in occurred in the early hours of Saturday May 13 at around 2.30am, with the thieves gaining entry through a fire exit.

He explained: “At approximately 2.30am persons unknown have gained access to the garage and have taken in the region of £3,000 of cigarettes and tobacco products.

“Access was gained via a fire exit and the power was cut.”

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police online using the Tell Us About form on its website, www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00055_I_13052023.