Trafford Council Executive have backed a scheme to increase the 201 public EV chargepoints currently operating in Trafford by almost 50% as part of a trial.

Subject to a future successful funding award, the plan is to deliver up to 55-65 on-column slow chargers (less than 22kw), 15-20 fast chargers (22kw-50kw), two rapid chargers (50kw-150kw) and two ultra rapid chargers (150kw+) split across wards.

The Council is working with Amey to develop and deliver the project going forward.

The Executive also approved plans for a pilot car club project with EV and hybrid vehicles at Regent Road and Trafford Town Hall. The pilot, with cars open for short-term rental to communities, businesses and Council employees, aims to enhance the Council’s sustainable travel offer.

Cllr Aidan Williams, executive member for climate change at Trafford Council, says: “Trafford Council is committed to addressing the climate crisis and help us move towards zero carbon status and improving air quality. It is crucial that residents are able to have cleaner, greener vehicles and, of course, we need to provide more EV charging points to enable this to happen.”