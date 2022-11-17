ME Group UK
ME Group is the leading provider of photographic ID, small-scale amusement and external laundry units in the UK. Home to UK heritage brand Photo-Me. Inventors of Revolution Laundry, the only self-service outdoor washing machine in Europe. Manufacturers of the UK’s kiddie rides by Amuse.ME.
- Promotional feature
Could a laundromat be the right service to introduce to your forecourt?
Choosing the right service for your forecourt can increase footfall, encourage customer loyalty and also generate extra income. Find out how a laundromat service could boost your business.