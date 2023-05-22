Mer

Mer is a European EV charging company, with a footprint in Norway, Germany, Sweden, and the UK and over 10 years’ experience in the e-mobility sector. Backed by Statkraft, Europe’s largest renewable energy generator, Mer is bringing together its extensive expertise in renewables and electric mobility to make EV charging simple, sustainable, and accessible to everyone.

In the UK, Mer delivers complete EV charging solutions to businesses, fleets, commercial landlords and local authorities, helping power the shift to purer transportation across the country.