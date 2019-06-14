Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Esso site crowned store of the year by CollectPlus

John Wood · 14 June, 2019
Hussain Rashid (left) and Andrew Peeler
Hussain Rashid (left) and Andrew Peeler
  (Photo:  )

An Esso service station in Solihull has been named the UK’s best CollectPlus store in the brand’s annual awards.

The ‘Store of the Year’ award recognises excellent service from across the CollectPlus network of more than 7,000 newsagents, convenience stores, petrol stations and supermarkets.

The Esso service station, on Shirley High Street, has been part of the CollectPlus network since 2012. It offers goods and services, as well as groceries and fuel, to the local community and commuters.

It outperformed all the other stores in the network, achieving a perfect customer feedback rating of 5/5 from April 2018 to March 2019, coupled with perfect process compliance, and is the first service station to win the brand’s award.

CollectPlus, an independent store-based delivery and returns service, enables shoppers to conveniently collect online purchases and return unwanted items from more than 360 retailers.

Barry Westley, regional manager of Solihull’s Esso service station, commented: “We have had really positive feedback from our customers about the shop and the CollectPlus service. We hope to build on our current success and continue to serve our local community.”

Area manager Hussain Rashid was presented with the award by Andrew Peeler, CEO of Yodel and CollectPlus, who said: “It has been fantastic to visit the store and thank Barry and his team for providing such an outstanding level of service to CollectPlus customers. It was great to present the award to the team and experience first-hand how positive and receptive the team are when interacting with their customers.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 June 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.3166.90140.93130.00
East Midlands134.59140.57129.69
London134.50141.91130.33
North East133.19142.40129.15
North West134.1363.90139.73129.13
Northern Ireland131.34135.32128.05
Scotland134.25140.07129.86
South East135.2562.40141.74130.52
South West134.5167.90140.57129.57
Wales133.6764.90137.30128.83
West Midlands134.34140.64129.70
Yorkshire & Humber133.72140.40129.24
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Fuelling the future

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Greenergy lines up sucessor for chief exe...

BP launches loyalty scheme to replace Nectar

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Esso predicts positive boost as dealers w...

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training