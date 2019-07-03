Portadown site rebrands fuel offer as Texaco· 03 July, 2019
Wrights Service Station in Portadown, Northern Ireland, has rebranded to Texaco having previously sold fuel under the Star brand for 10 years.
The brand switch will offer customers a loyalty programme, Star Rewards, for the first time, and the site will stock two grades of fuel, diesel and unleaded petrol.
The family owned business has a Spar-branded convenience store with a butchery and post office. Over the years the site has been extended to include a café, hairdressers and a fish and chip shop.
Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, said: “Valero are delighted to be supplying Wrights Service Station. With the Texaco brand I am sure fuel volumes will grow and the switch will be a great success.”
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.04
|65.90
|138.84
|127.88
|East Midlands
|131.37
|138.64
|127.77
|London
|131.03
|140.76
|128.10
|North East
|129.32
|143.71
|127.06
|North West
|130.75
|139.50
|127.32
|Northern Ireland
|128.57
|134.73
|125.90
|Scotland
|130.63
|137.51
|127.49
|South East
|131.95
|65.23
|140.08
|128.35
|South West
|131.44
|62.30
|138.84
|127.67
|Wales
|130.32
|64.90
|135.92
|126.84
|West Midlands
|131.06
|64.90
|141.24
|127.62
|Yorkshire & Humber
|130.42
|63.90
|138.96
|127.28