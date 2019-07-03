Portadown site rebrands fuel offer as Texaco

John Wood

Reggie Wright (left), Wrights Service Station proprietor; and Andrew Wright, partner in the business (Photo: )

Wrights Service Station in Portadown, Northern Ireland, has rebranded to Texaco having previously sold fuel under the Star brand for 10 years.

The brand switch will offer customers a loyalty programme, Star Rewards, for the first time, and the site will stock two grades of fuel, diesel and unleaded petrol.

The family owned business has a Spar-branded convenience store with a butchery and post office. Over the years the site has been extended to include a café, hairdressers and a fish and chip shop.

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, said: “Valero are delighted to be supplying Wrights Service Station. With the Texaco brand I am sure fuel volumes will grow and the switch will be a great success.”

