Applegreen issues challenge on motorway fuel prices

John Wood

The webpage for Hopwood services advertising its pricing proposition (Photo: )

Applegreen appears to be extending its low fuel price proposition to its Welcome Break estate with the introduction of a fuel brand from its Irish operation and a pledge to offer the “lowest motorway fuel prices”.

Welcome Break has launched the fuel brand called Fuelgood, which is currently only available at its Hopwood Park Motorway Service Area at junction 2 of the M42.

It is available as Fuelgood Unleaded and Fuelgood Diesel, and there is a higher octane premium brand, Fuelgood PowerPlus, which is also available as unleaded and diesel.

On the Hopwood page on the company’s website it says: “To support our ‘lowest motorway fuel prices’ policy we will check the price of fuel across other motorway service stations regularly (see our terms of use). We will then set our pump prices to ensure that we are always offering the lowest motorway fuel prices.”

This week unleaded at Hopwood was 135ppl and diesel was 140ppl. This compares with a UK average for motorway services of 148.1ppl for unleaded and 154.1ppl for diesel.

In addition to the pricing, the company is also highlighting other qualities of the fuel. It says: “At Welcome Break we have revolutionised our Hopwood Forecourt M42 J2 to offer Fuelgood, our most advanced fuel, at no extra cost to you. It has additional additives which are better for your car and better for the environment.”

It states that the additives help to maintain cleanliness of the car’s intake system and protect the engine’s parts, and that they are better for the environment because keeping the intake system of the engine clean results in lower emissions long term.

Welcome Break was contacted about Fuelgood and its pricing policy but it was unable to comment.

Applegreen bought a controlling stake in Welcome Break in a £321m deal in November last year.

It introduced Fuelgood across its sites in the Irish Republic in July last year with the claim it could provide extra mileage, saving motorists up to four cents a litre.

