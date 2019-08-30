Planned BP M&S Simply Food site includes rapid charging facilities

John Wood

Proposals for a new BP and M&S Simply Food development in Cornwall include infrastructure for major electric vehicle charging facilities.

RJ Walker (Newquay) has applied for planning permission for the scheme, on the A392 in Newquay, which it claims will provide a new generation petrol filling station (PFS).

A design and access statement by the developer’s agent, Maypool Estates, says: “The PFS will provide a modern, high-quality, new generation facility with 1mVA of electrical capacity capable of providing a number of rapid electric charging points as required by local motorists, including those that have shifted towards a lower-carbon-impact motor vehicle.”

It adds that “this will ensure the site conforms to BP’s new generation requirements meeting the customers’ modern day needs with a shift towards electric vehicles.”

The proposed site plan comprises an eight-pump PFS, two rapid electric charging bays (with capacity to provide more in the future), a 324sq m Marks & Spencer Simply Food sales building and customer and staff parking.

It would also require construction of a new roundabout on the A392 (including direct pedestrian access into the site), a new road east from the A392 and a new site access.

The design statement concludes: “In summary, the scheme proposes an appropriate and high-quality layout. The scheme also ensures the early delivery of infrastructure that is critical to underpin the future growth of Trevemper, Newquay.”

