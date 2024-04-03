Pembrokeshire-based Ascona Group has launched a Nisa Local store at its Bridgwater Road Service Station in Bristol.

The Top 50 Indie - ranked number 7 in the latest report, with 62 sites - acquired the then Shell-branded forecourt in October 2023, and in-keeping with the Group’s strategy to develop the next evolution of roadside retail destinations, pledged to refit the store with a new Nisa store to replace the existing Budgens offering.

The store underwent a significant refurbishment and has now reopened again as a Nisa Local.

Located near Bristol Airport, the strategy of the new Nisa Local store is to have a strong focus on ‘on-the-go missions’ with customers now able to take advantage of a new Starbucks coffee station, Skwishee drinks machine, Rollover hotdogs and an excellent value-meal deal.

In addition, the store offers a range of Bake & Bite hot food through Country Choice and a variety of frozen ready meals supplied by Cook. Alongside an improved food-to-go offer, the store also reopened with an extended chilled and ambient range across its 1,200sq ft including access to Co-op own-brand products.

The site has also been re-branded from Shell to BP, with new car wash and outdoor laundrette facilities now available.

Ascona Group was founded in 2011 partnered with Nisa in May 2020 with a grocery supply agreement to increase product range and availability.

“We are delighted to re-open the Bridgwater Road Service Station site with a significantly improved retail offer for our customers through our partnership with Nisa and other suppliers,” said Ascona Group founder and CEO Darren Briggs.

“We look forward to serving the local community in Bristol with our combined fuel and retail offering.”

Phil Howell, Key Account manager at Nisa, said: “The Bridgwater Road Service Station is yet another fantastic forecourt site operated by Ascona Group. The store now offers an enhanced food-to-go area and an improved overall convenience range for the community it serves. We have a fantastic working relationship with Ascona Group and look forward to working with the team on several projects this year.”