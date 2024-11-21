North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image after fake bank notes were used at the Asda petrol station in North Allerton.

The offences took place on several occasions, including Thursday October 31, when Asda reported having received fake £20 notes as payment for goods.

Police are asking anyone who recognises the person pictured on the CCTV image to get in touch as he may have information that will assist its investigation.

Anyone with information can email zoe.treasure@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, they can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Zoe Treasure, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote NYP reference 12240200431 when passing on information.