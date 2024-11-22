The petrol station worker in West Yorkshire who was seriously injured when he tried to stop a drive-off is still on life support in a ‘life-threatening state’, according to the BBC.

Srisankar Subramanian, aged 23, was injured when a black Audi S3 was driven out of the Esso forecourt on Castleford Road, Normanton, on Sunday October 20.

Two men appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this week.

The BBC said Taghan Bal, 18, pleaded not guilty to unlawfully and maliciously wounding Srisankar with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm. A trial date has been set for May 6, 2025.

Prosecutor Katherine Ryan said Srisankar was still on life support and “unable to breathe for himself”. “The prognosis isn’t good and there have not yet been attempts to remove the life support.”

Bal also pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, making off without payment and displaying a false number plate.

His co-defendant, 31-year-old Aderoju Adeniran, pleaded guilty to making off without payment and displaying a false number plate, but denied perverting the course of justice.

The court heard Adeniran had been recalled to prison following his arrest, having been convicted of manslaughter in 2022. He is due to be sentenced on December 20.