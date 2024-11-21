A Southend man who targeted a BP garage, stealing more than £4,000-worth of food and other groceries, has been jailed.

David Hill was spotted and arrested on suspicion of shop theft by a keen-eyed officer from Southend Local Policing Team on November 4, 2024. Hill was also wanted on recall to prison.

At the city’s magistrates’ court, he admitted 32 counts of shop theft. Magistrates were told Hill had targeted the BP garage in West Road between July 15 and October 28, 2024, often twice a day.

PC Glen Vincent, of Southend Local Policing Team, says: “Our officers know many of the local offenders here and many of the arrests they make happen because they recognise someone in the street who is wanted. Hill was near the police station when he was seen so it was a very quick trip to custody for him.

“Our case at court was strengthened by the quality of the CCTV footage and witness statements we submitted.

“Hill stole a significant amount of goods. We take shoplifting very seriously and our team is working with retailers, other businesses and residents across our city to help make it a safer place for everyone to live, work and visit.

“We want to send a clear message to offenders that this behaviour will not be tolerated in Essex.”

Hill was jailed for a total of 12 weeks and ordered to pay £500 compensation.