Top 50 Indie Tankerford is trialling its own Refuel Market fascia, which it describes as a significant step in its strategy to develop its retail offering with a greater emphasis on fresh and premium products.

The Godalming-based operator, which has 10 forecourts, has launched the brand at its Ardleigh South Service Station on the A120 bypass in South Colchester, Essex, the second of its sites to be supplied by Nisa.

And if successful the concept will be introduced at other appropriate locations, says Jamie Wheeler, who joined Tankerford as retail sales director in the summer with a brief to help boost shop revenues with new opportunities.

The development at the former Spar store, a 24-hour operation mainly visited by commuters and truckers, offers a “robust selection” of freshly prepared food items, an expanded range of snacks, and meal deals tailored to the preferences of on-the-go consumers, together with exclusive Co-op own brand products through the supply deal with Nisa.

There is a ‘Flavours of the World’ section with international snacks and beverages from Continental Europe, Amercia, and Japan. This provides “unique options that distinguish Refuel Market from traditional convenience stores”, says Jamie.

And a premium meal deal includes high end speciality lunchtime options such as sushi, and Simply Lunch lines, as well as locally sourced baguettes and rolls.

Jamie says that Nisa’s support, especially with Co-op products, was invaluable in shaping Refuel Market, allowing the business to cater to a wide range of customer preferences, as well as making fresh, high-quality items more accessible.

“When I joined Tankerford, we saw an opportunity to offer something different within the service station market,” he says.

“We wanted to create an inviting, modern space that would encourage people who might have driven past to stop in and see what we have to offer.”

He adds that the store’s focus on premium convenience, paired with an accessible price point, has been well received by early customers. “We’re seeing strong initial interest and positive feedback,” says Jamie.

“Our customers are largely commuters and truckers, and our aim is to make it easy for them to find quality, fresh products quickly. The response has already exceeded our expectations, with our new offers and refreshed branding enhancing the shopping experience.”

He adds: “This is a trial, but we’re very optimistic. If Refuel Market continues to perform well, we’ll look into bringing this unique shopping experience to other locations that align with the brand’s appeal and values.”

Nisa’s head of retail, Taranjit Singh Dhillon, says that he is enthusiastic about the partnership, which follows an agreement earlier in the year for the symbol group to supply the operator’s village forecourt in Ardleigh.

”Tankerford’s vision with Refuel Market aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering fresh, convenient options to communities across the UK. We’re proud to be a part of this journey and support the Refuel Market’s growth with our Co-op product range and dedicated service. We look forward to seeing the Refuel Market brand expand and resonate with even more customers,” he says.