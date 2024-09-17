The Scottish Grocers Federation (SGF) has announced Andrew Kenney as its first vice president of its national executive board to be from a petrol retailing background.

Kenney, BP’s central operations director, will take up the role from October 2 at the trade association’s annual conference. He will replace Graham Watson, of Watson’s Licensed Grocers, who will become SGF president for the next two years.

SGF chief executive, Dr Pete Cheema OBE, says that he is looking forward to working with Kenney, who has over 25 years experience at BP, and years of service on the SGF’s national executive.

“Andy is the first person in SGF’s 106 history to come from a forecourt background, which will add a different stance to the everchanging convenience market,” says Cheema.

“BP are an enormously valued member of SGF. Forecourts make up a substantial sub-section of the convenience sector, providing an additional lifeline and service for many communities across the country,” he adds.

Andy Kenney says that BP ”has a long, proud history in Scotland” – having opened its first fuel station on the Shetland Islands in 1922. It now has over 100 BP retail sites in the country. ”We are working to transform forecourt convenience with everything from fuels to more electric vehicle charging, high-quality food and drink and a great customer experience,” he explains.

“I am proud to be part of the SGF team who are at the very core of our sector in Scotland, tirelessly representing members day in day out – engaging and linking up stakeholders across business and at all levels of government, hosting key annual events, and providing support for the whole supply chain,” he adds.