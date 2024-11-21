Top 50 Indie Highway Stops has applied for planning permission to install a jet wash at its Anson Service Station in Gosport.

The 8m x 5m jet wash would be located in the southern corner of the site and contained by a 2.8m barrier. The proposal also includes the relocation of the tank vents to the rear of the offset fills and other minor alterations.

The application said the proposed jet wash bay would be positioned furthest away from the road and nearby locally listed buildings. “A jet wash is a normal element of most petrol filling stations and therefore is an accepted use as part of such a facility,” it said. The jet wash would operate from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

A noise report was undertaken by Vento Acoustics which found that one house on Brockhurst Road, immediately to the south of the application site, would be most affected.

The assessment said that the proposal would have a low impact for the majority of the day on the neighbouring property, with just a marginal impact of +2 dB above background noise level between 0800-0900. This was considered to be a relatively small excess over the background noise and, considering the nature of the existing site, it is considered that the actual impact on residents would be low.

It confirmed that with a mixture of physical measures, such as non­auditory alerts, enclosure and time restrictions, the external noise levels can be mitigated to a level which would generally be considered acceptable.