BP has set up a new role of convenience trading director, Europe, appointing former Marks & Spencer executive David Phillpot to “drive substantial convenience growth” across the UK and the continent, where the energy company has over 3,000 company-owned stores.

Phillpot, who has spent 25 years in food retailing, was most recently the high street retailer’s franchise director. He will report to Jo Hayward, BP’s vice-president for convenience in Europe, and will also be responsible for “maximising strategic partnerships” with retailers including Marks & Spencer, Albert Heijn in the Netherlands, Auchan in Poland, and REWE in Germany.

Jo Hayward says: “We are delighted to welcome David to BP as we continue to deliver our exciting growth ambitions for our convenience retail business. With a proven track record of delivering outstanding results at M&S, David brings valuable expertise to our team.”

Phillpot says that, with BP’s “ambitious growth plans” in convenience and electric charging, “joining the business at such a transformative phase promises an exciting opportunity to drive growth and performance in the rapidly evolving mobility and convenience sector.”

BP identifies convenience as one of its “five transition growth engines”, along with EV charging, hydrogen, bioenergy, and renewables and power. By 2030, BP aims to double its convenience gross margin, targeting 10% year-on-year growth, and increase its number of convenience sites globally to more than 3,500.

The company has recently hired other retail industry veterans, including Claire Farrant as vice-president marketing from Lidl, Joanne Hall as retail operations director from Sainsbury’s, and Doris Beger as senior trading manager, Germany with experience at Fresh Solutions, REWE and Walmart.