Certas Energy announces finalists for SuperStation awards

John Wood · 09 October, 2019
Last year's SuperStation award winners
Certas Energy has announced the finalists for this year’s SuperStation competition, which is open to a network of around 800 Gulf and Pace branded sites.

The competition, which is judged on factors including forecourt appearance, diversity of product offering, customer service, innovation in business strategy aims to drive up site standards.

This year’s competition will culminate on 10th October at the Coldra Court Hotel by Celtic Manor in Newport, South Wales with a Gala Awards Dinner attended by finalists, sponsors and leading industry suppliers.

“With so many Gulf branded forecourts delivering outstanding customer service it has been tougher than ever to choose this year’s finalists,” explained Richard Billington, retail director, Certas Energy.

“The quality of entries is always strong and while it may give our judges headaches and sleepless nights, we are proud of the yardstick that we are setting to provide the UK’s motorists and shoppers with the very best retail experience. As always, I’m expecting our SuperStation Awards to be an exciting and happy occasion as we celebrate our champions.”

The shortlist for each category is:

Best Community Engagement    

Bridgend Filling Station, Inverness

Robert Davies Motors, Cardigan

John Grose Garage, Woodbridge

Best Improved  

Bridgend Filling Station, Inverness

Gibbet Nook Food Store And Filling Station, Lincolnshire

Glasbury Service Station, Powys

Hillcroft Garage, Langstone, Gwent

Best Pace Site

Beulah Filling Station, Llanwrtyd Wells

Hillcrest Garage, Clwyd

E W Pinchbeck & Sons, Middle Wallop

Best Shop

Will & Freddies – Darlington Road Garage, Richmond

Leven Road Service Station, Beverley

Stevenson Of Oxbridge, Stockton

Best Forecourt Team  

Tanerdy Garage, Carmarthen

Stevenson Of Oxbridge, Stockton

John Grose Garage, Woodbridge

                   

Best Gulf Site         

Gibbet Nook Food Store And Filling Station, Lincolnshire

Hillcroft Garage, Langstone, Gwent

Leven Road Service Station, Beverley

