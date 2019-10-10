Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Texaco signs up three-acre site in Northern Ireland

Merril Boulton · 10 October, 2019
Left to right: Owners George and Sharon Patterson on the forecourt of their Patterson M1 site
  (Photo:  )

Patterson M1 Service Station in Dungannon, County Tyrone, is the latest site to join the Texaco brand. At three acres, the Dungannon site will be one of the largest Texaco forecourts in the region, capturing commuters and commercial traffic heading along the main route into and out of Belfast.

Site owner George Patterson - who already has another Texaco-branded site, Patterson Oil Centra - made the switch from BP because of the competitive fuel package offered by Texaco brand owner Valero, and the benefits he had seen with his existing Texaco-branded business.

“The existing relationship with Valero was a major factor in us switching to Texaco, as was being associated with a reputable company, known for its quality fuel. We’re proud to have one of the largest Texaco sites in Northern Ireland and the first site nationally to feature a 15m pole sign, which will help draw customers onto the site.”

Patterson M1 Service Station is a motorway-style service station in Northern Ireland and has eight pumps stocking all four grades of fuel, including Supreme Diesel and Supreme Unleaded. It provides LPG, electric charging facilities, AdBlue and a 24-hour lorry park, shower facilities and high speed WiFi. Servivces include a Centra Brand shop with deli, Subway and 100 seater restaurant. 

Andrew Cox, Valero's director sales and marketing, said, "This is one of our largest sites in the region and I’m pleased George has chosen us once again as his preferred supplier. It’s always great to see existing customers bring additional sites to the Texaco brand and extend their relationship with us. With the fantastic services and facilities on offer, I’m sure we’ll see the site grow and be a great success.”

George Patterson has been involved in the commercial side of the business for 30 years, having first set up Patterson Oil, a family-run business, in the early '90s. He began distributing oil with only one tanker and now owns his own fleet of fuel distribution tankers that operate from four oil depots across Northern Ireland - Belfast, Bellaghy, Gilford and Omagh. Patterson Oil Centra Gilford Road Service Station opened in 2014.

