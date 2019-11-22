Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
UKPIA launches energy manifesto ahead of general election

John Wood · 22 November, 2019
Stephen Marcos Jones
Stephen Marcos Jones
The UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA) has launched an energy manifesto ahead of the December general election, calling on the next government to take the actions needed to strengthen the UK’s downstream oil sector while supporting the industry’s evolution to contribute to ‘Net Zero’ carbon emissions goals by 2050.

UKPIA’s energy manifesto, Action Not Words, highlights three key areas it believes need to be addressed in the next parliamentary term to ensure the continued success of the downstream oil sector while laying the policy framework that will enable companies to pursue the development of low-carbon energy solutions.

The three policy asks are:

• to agree a future relationship with the EU that ensures access to the European market and maintains competitiveness;

• to support policies to allow the development of all low-carbon fuels and technologies to contribute to ‘Net Zero’;

• to demonstrate government leadership in the development of industrial clusters.

UKPIA director-general Stephen Marcos Jones said: “This election is one of the most important for generations, with the next Parliament faced with big decisions on our relationship with the EU and how we address climate change. When facing those challenges it is essential that the government does so without unwittingly undermining industries like oil refining and fuels marketing that do so much for the UK economy, and can play a major role in meeting decarbonisation targets in future.

“I would encourage every candidate in this election to read this manifesto for change in our downstream oil sector, and realise that by working together – Parliament, government and industry – we can take the bold decisions necessary to build a low-carbon 21st century energy industry for all.”

