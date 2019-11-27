Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
BP M&S Simply Food scheme wins planning consent on appeal

John Wood · 27 November, 2019
BP and M&S signs together on forecourt

Planning permission for a BP service station, including an M&S Simply Food store, on the A14 in Suffolk, has been won on appeal.

The appeal was lodged with the Planning Inspectorate by BP Oil UK and The Churchmanor Estates Company after West Suffolk Council councillors voted to refuse planning permission for the proposal.

The scheme, adjacent to the A14 at junction 45, Rookery Cross Roads, was supported by Rougham Parish Council and Highways England, which were keen on additional motorist facilities on the A14 in Bury St Edmunds.

The development will comprise a new BP petrol filling station, together with M&S Simply Food, at the entrance to Suffolk Business Park, a 57-acre office and industrial park, which includes the UK headquarters for power tool manufacturer Festool and the proposed new headquarters for Hopkins Homes.

Stephen Clark, CEO of The Churchmanor Estates Company, said: “The Inspector’s decision allows this important investment to go ahead at the entrance to Suffolk Business Park and will be an important facility for our business park occupiers.

“We have been trying for many years to obtain planning permission for a petrol filling station here, and we are delighted for BP and M&S that this permission has finally been obtained.”

