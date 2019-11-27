Top 50 Indie’s sister company opens new Jet service station

John Wood

Dove Retail, a sister company of Top 50 Indie Intake Developments, has signed a supply contract with Phillips 66, the owner of the Jet brand, for its first site, White Rose Service Station in Barnsley.

The new-build site is forecast to have an annual fuel volume of 4mlpa.

The site was formerly home to a petrol station before being converted into a carpet showroom in the late 1990s.

Dove Retail acquired the half-acre site earlier this year and the derelict carpet showroom was razed to the ground. In its place, Dove Retail has invested in a 24-nozzle Jet-branded filling station incorporating a large Greggs bakery and café.

Robert Campbell, managing director at Dove Retail, commented: “When the carpet showroom ceased trading, we spotted an opportunity to purchase the land and build a new forecourt and store. The site is in a prime position in an area me and the other directors at Dove Retail are very familiar with because of our Intake Developments site network.

It’s located on a busy A road surrounded by residential properties and a business park, so we were confident it would be a welcome addition for commuters and the local community alike.

“We worked with ADP Architects to develop the site scheme. We were keen to partner with Greggs and have sub-let half of our 2,400sq ft store to the chain bakery, which runs its own operation from within the store and has its own team of staff.

“We’ve installed the latest Tokheim pumps and offer all four grades, including the recently launched Jet Ultra premium unleaded and diesel grades. In total, there are 24 nozzles for customers and a high-speed lorry lane with four AdBlue pumps.”

The redevelopment project took 18 weeks to complete and Dove Retail worked closely with McFadden Construction Group which, Robert sid did “a fantastic job”. Robert also praised Wayne Bradley and his team at Jet’s image contractor, Astley Signs, for their commitment to getting the site up and running quickly and smoothly.

White Rose was the first site to be re-imaged in the new Jet image as standard following the conclusion of the fuel brand’s summer pilot.

Robert added: “Jet has been Intake Developments’ fuel supplier of choice for over 35 years, so when it came to Dove Retail appointing a supplier for our new site, it was a no brainer to sign up with Jet.

“We were approached by other suppliers, some with fantastic offers, but Jet had by far the best deal and we have a great long-term relationship with the team which we know would be very hard to replicate with a new supplier.

“The exciting new forecourt branding and Jet Ultra fuels range were added bonuses and the fact that all four rebranded products are from the same refinery gives us peace of mind for security of supply.”

He added: “It’s still early days for White Rose but we’re really pleased with how well the site has been received by the local community. We’ve created 15 new jobs and have worked with a local artist to create a visual talking point in-store, with artwork of local people and places on the walls around the store. We’re excited about what the future holds for our first Dove Retail venture.”

Graham Clout, UK retail sales manager at Jet, commented: “Intake Developments has been part of the Jet family for over three decades and it’s wonderful to see them continue to go from strength to strength.

“The new Dove Retail venture is an exciting development for the business, and we’re delighted to supply the first of hopefully a number of Dove Retail sites. The fact that we continue to be Robert and his team’s chosen supplier is testament to our commitment to really getting to know our customers and helping to drive their businesses forward.”

In the most recent Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies published in March Intake Developments was ranked 31st with 10 sites.

