A Jet service station in Catterick has become the unlikely location of a viral Greeters Guild video, drawing nearly 500K engagements across social platforms including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Greeters Guilds’ Troy Hawke is a fictional character who’s gained notoriety on social media for making himself the unofficial greeter at the entrance of shops, events and businesses wearing his signature satin smoking jacket, pencil moustache and cravat. In the video, the ’Errol Flynn’ lookalike sets about paying customers affectionately eccentric compliments.

As unsuspecting customers enter the Catterick service station, he delivers tongue in cheek one liners on the fly. A tall man is praised for his “fabulous wingspan”, a woman commended for hair which has an “admirable bounce”, and an unassuming man is branded the “The Godfather of Catterick”.

You can catch the video here.

The Greeters Guild collaboration comes on the back of Jet’s wider ‘Keep on Moving 2023’ marketing and ad campaign developed by creative agency Isobel. The launch TV ads have apparently drawn praise for doing things differently to other fuel brands. Wheel Spins, a social media series featuring an ’80s style gameshow host dressed in a crushed velvet jacket around Jet service stations, is described as a ’forecourt-first’ and was a social media hit drawing thousands of views and engagements.

“This year, we’ve had a lot of fun with the Jet brand,” said Áine Corkery, manager, Brand, UK Marketing Phillips 66 Limited. “With the launch of multiple activations and an ad spot as part of the blockbuster Keep on Moving 2023 campaign, we wanted to really capture the essence of the Jet brand and show that we’re not afraid to do things differently – all while putting a smile on people’s faces. Next year is our 70th year so watch this space…”.

Sarah Humphreys, account partner at Isobel said: “It’s been a real pleasure working with Jet this year. The breadth of the campaign across various platforms has allowed us to connect with a really broad audience and we’ve seen significant returns in people’s perception of Jet.”