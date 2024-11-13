Fuel brand Jet is launching its biggest national promotion to date, tying in with its 70th year anniversary celebrations and giving motorists the chance to win a car worth £26,000.

Participants in the Pump Up to 70 initiative can enter a prize draw to win a Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid by filling up their vehicle at a Jet forecourt and stopping at a price ending in £0.70. They then need to take a photo showing the price on the pump display, post it to their Instagram story and tag @JETLocalUK.

The campaign will be supported by social media, led by The Harfin Family which has 295,000 followers on Instagram. It will run for three weeks, ending December 1.

Áine Corkery, manager, brand, UK marketing at Phillips 66, owner of the Jet brand, says. “I can’t think of a more fitting way to mark 70 years of Jet, a driver-first business through-and-through, than to give away a brand new car.

”2024 has been a very special year for Jet and the Pump Up To 70 promotion is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers and dealers. One Jet customer is set for a very good Christmas this year!”